Around the NFL

Miami Dolphins release Jordan Howard after RB played five games

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 02:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jordan Howard﻿'s two-year deal in Miami didn't even make it to the end of year one.

The Dolphins released Howard on Monday, coach Brian Flores announced. Flores called it a "mutual parting," per the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley.

"A lot of respect for him, respect for the way he worked," Flores said, via Beasley. "No ill will. Just thought it was best for both parties."

Seen as an answer to Miami's need for a bigger-bodied back in power situations, Howard arrived via a two-year, $9.75 million deal in the offseason. He saw minimal usage outside of short-yardage situations, though, carrying the ball just 28 times for 33 yards and four scores in 2020.

Howard was a healthy scratch Sunday in a game in which lead back Myles Gaskin was unavailable. Former Washington Huskies runner Salvon Ahmed instead carried the load, rushing 21 times for 85 yards and one touchdown in a 29-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami was Howard's third team in as many seasons. At 26 years old, it wouldn't be surprising to see another club try him out, but with little production to speak of this season, 2020 appears to be a wash for Howard.

Related Content

news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will not make his return in Week 11. Jets coach Adam Gase said the third-year signal-caller will miss New York's meeting with the Chargers as he nurses a shoulder injury. ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will make his fourth start of 2020 in place of Darnold.
news

Bruce Arians changing Buccaneers' practice schedule after poor prime-time performances

With the Buccaneers' fourth night game on tap next Monday against the Rams, Bruce Arians will change up the end-of-week practice schedule in hopes of getting his players' body clocks better in-tune with the late start.  
news

Saints QB Drew Brees dealing with multiple broken ribs, lung issue

Drew Brees entered Sunday's game against the 49ers with a cracked rib. The Saints QB left with more bumps, bruises and breaks.
news

D.J. Humphries among Cardinals still in shock after DeAndre Hopkins' Hail Mary grab

Cardinals offensive tackle ﻿D.J. Humphries﻿, who had an epic jaw-dropping reaction after the catch on Sunday, was still in shock Monday morning. 
news

Browns close facility following player's positive COVID-19 test

The Browns are back in the intensive COVID-19 protocol following a positive test from a player. The team announced the positive test Monday, adding that the player has self-isolated and the team's facility has closed while contact tracing is being conducted. 
news

Rivera: Alex Smith has proven he is 'back', has chance to be the guy beyond 2020

In Alex Smith's first start since his gruesome leg injury, the Washington quarterback proved that he still has it. Coach Ron Rivera said he has a chance to be the guy beyond 2020.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater day-to-day with MCL sprain

Some good news for the Panthers. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is day-to-day with an MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

What to watch for in Vikings-Bears on 'Monday Night Football'

The Vikings are looking to use the Week 10 finale to continue their rise while the Bears are seeking to end their slump. Given the stakes and players involved, this contest should pack the punch commonly associated with matchups featuring division rivals.
news

Russell Wilson on bad day vs. Rams: 'It's not on anybody but me'

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is shouldering the blame on their loss to the Rams. But Wilson says he's not worry and they'll bounce back.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees likely to miss time with rib, shoulder injuries

﻿Drew Brees﻿ might need some rest. The 41-year-old QB suffered a rib contusion Sunday and will undergo an MRI to look for possible cartilage damage. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Saints are bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. 
news

Doug Pederson on Eagles' loss to Giants: 'I'm pissed off' 

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is very upset after his team lost to the New York Giants. He said this is the most frustrated he's been after a loss.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL