Miami Dolphins release Jordan Howard after RB played five games

Jordan Howard﻿'s two-year deal in Miami didn't even make it to the end of year one.

The Dolphins released Howard on Monday, coach Brian Flores announced. Flores called it a "mutual parting," per the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley.

"A lot of respect for him, respect for the way he worked," Flores said, via Beasley. "No ill will. Just thought it was best for both parties."

Seen as an answer to Miami's need for a bigger-bodied back in power situations, Howard arrived via a two-year, $9.75 million deal in the offseason. He saw minimal usage outside of short-yardage situations, though, carrying the ball just 28 times for 33 yards and four scores in 2020.

Howard was a healthy scratch Sunday in a game in which lead back Myles Gaskin was unavailable. Former Washington Huskies runner Salvon Ahmed instead carried the load, rushing 21 times for 85 yards and one touchdown in a 29-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.