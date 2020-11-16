Eagles, Ravens revert to prohibiting fan attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 infection rates rise across the United States, two NFL teams are responding accordingly by reducing their already-limited fan allowances.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they will not host fans for their next home game. The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans this week at M&T Bank Stadium. The next home game for the Eagles is Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

"In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland's COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community," the Ravens said in a statement released Monday.

The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, announced they will not host fans at Lincoln Financial Field for an undetermined amount of time as a result of the City of Philadelphia's new outdoor restrictions imposed in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. The Eagles will revert to their early season plan in which they didn't host any fans for their first two home games, promising notification of any changes in the coming weeks.