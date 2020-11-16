Around the NFL

Eagles, Ravens revert to prohibiting fan attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 04:33 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

As COVID-19 infection rates rise across the United States, two NFL teams are responding accordingly by reducing their already-limited fan allowances.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they will not host fans for their next home game. The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans this week at M&T Bank Stadium. The next home game for the Eagles is Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

"In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland's COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community," the Ravens said in a statement released Monday.

The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, announced they will not host fans at Lincoln Financial Field for an undetermined amount of time as a result of the City of Philadelphia's new outdoor restrictions imposed in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. The Eagles will revert to their early season plan in which they didn't host any fans for their first two home games, promising notification of any changes in the coming weeks.

Philadelphia was able to host 7,500 total people (including players, coaches, staff and media) for games against Baltimore, Dallas and the New York Giants earlier this season. Baltimore was only able to host an approximate total of 4,300 fans for one game, a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh, in Week 8.

