Chadiha: Vikings have reemerged as legit playoff contender 

"It's fun to get so many players involved," Cousins said. "We have confidence in so many players to be able to spread it around and show defenses they have to honor a lot of different eligible (receivers). We're not going to abandon the run game. Even when it's been an uphill battle running the football, we're still going to commit to it and use it as the foundation of our system. So it was important to churn out those hard-fought yards when we could (against the Bears)."

One of the more well-known facts coming into this contest was that Cousins had never won a game played on Monday night. It also happened to be one of the most overrated statistics still hovering around his career. Cousins proved he could win a big game when he led Minnesota to a wild-card playoff win in New Orleans last January. He didn't need a victory in this contest to validate himself even more.

The Bears, on the other hand, are falling apart with each passing week. This was once a team that stood at the opposite end of the NFL spectrum, as its 5-1 start suggested it had the chops to ride a brilliant defense to the postseason. All Bears have done since, while enduring four straight losses, is remind us that quarterbacks mean everything in this league. They've gone with ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ and ﻿Nick Foles﻿ and they still haven't found one who can generate points on a consistent basis.

The sight of Foles being carted off in the fourth quarter of this game -- with some type of leg or hip injury, according to Bears head coach Matt Nagy -- only added injury to insult. Cousins and Smith both started their press conferences expressing their concern for Foles. They also both spoke to the sudden maturation of this Minnesota team. Just as the Bears are spiraling, they see how the Vikings are moving in the right direction.

"As the season goes on, you figure out who you are, how you play, who you lean on," Cousins said. "It's been nice to figure ourselves out and find an identity as we play through things. Just like I said at the bye week when we had 10 games left, these 10 games will tell the story. Even after three wins, it feels like the next game or the next three will tell the story."

The good thing for Minnesota is that the story is getting better with each passing week.

They've shown their resilience and the schedule is breaking in their favor these days.