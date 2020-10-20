NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Steelers, Titans crack top three

Previous rank: No. 24





﻿A painful near miss for the Texans, who had a chance to get themselves back into the AFC South race but couldn't close in an overtime loss to the Titans. The defense gave up 601 yards, 264 of those coming from ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ alone. Interim coach Romeo Crennel caught heat for his decision to go for a 2-point conversion up seven in the final minutes, but Crennel saw the bigger picture. His defense wasn't going to get a stop on that final drive; going up two scores was the only way to ensure a win. At least ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is looking like a superstar again as he develops chemistry with his new supporting cast. ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿ stood out, finishing with nine catches and a score on nine targets. Find a way to beat the Packers at home next week, or start planning for 2021.