Patriots sloppy in loss to Broncos after COVID-19 disruption

The Patriots certainly have more rudimentary issues to deal with, too. NFL.com's Mike Giardi has reported that they are managing receiver Julian Edelman, who made just two catches for eight yards on Sunday, because of a lingering knee issue. Second-year WR N'Keal Harry, the team's first-round pick in 2019, was shut out, failing to make a catch on two targets. They are getting almost no production from tight ends. The absence of firepower was apparent before COVID-19 befell the Patriots.

Still, the Patriots, like the Titans, are now an inadvertent poster team for what it will take to get through this season. The Titans were obviously more successful immediately following their layoff, but the Patriots' struggles might be a more realistic look at the toll playing through a pandemic will take on teams. It is worth paying attention to what happens in the coming weeks for the Patriots -- whether they get back on the practice field this week or not, can they steady themselves for the rest of the season?

The team's leadership is already grappling with the question.

"We made a decision that we were going to play this year and I think all of us understood the potential scenarios that existed when we opted in," said Patriots captain Matthew Slater in response to a question from Giardi about how the league and players' union handled the last two weeks. "And that doesn't mean that it's easy when you're faced with them, but we have to do the best that we can to remain committed to the choice we made to play football.

Later, Slater added: "I think a lot of this comes down to personal accountability. We have to maximize the time that we have with virtual meetings. If we've got to go out and run on our own, we have to run around. Look, this was a unique week, we get that, but we still had a chance to meet. We went over this game plan extensively. We prepared for Denver for two weeks. Unfortunately, we didn't get on the practice field, that's tough, but when we get on the practice field we have to make it count. Mentally, I think you really have to be flexible and dial in (during) those virtual meetings, which I know is tough, but we've got to find a way to do it. And then we've got to maximize our windows when we get a chance to practice. I don't know what the future is going to hold. I don't know (how) next week is going to look, the week after that. We just got to live in the day today and try to maximize each day. "

There is almost no doubt that other teams will face similar circumstances in the weeks ahead. Tighter protocols mean more players are likely to be held out and rising infection rates around the country mean more players and coaches will test positive. The NFL is committed to playing a full season, whatever schedule massaging is necessary to accomplish it. It's up to teams to adjust to conditions that will almost certainly upset competitive balance. It is for fans and media to complain about whether that is fair. That is irrelevant. The NFL told teams during the offseason they would have to be flexible and adaptable.

For years, Belichick has been one of the best in the league at that, no matter what the opposition threw at New England.