Falcons DE John Cominsky tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source.

The Falcons have placed Cominsky on the reserve/COVID list.

Defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi and assistant Jess Simpson will not travel with the team, per Pelissero. Lupoi was identified as a close contact, The team is taking two planes to Minnesota and injured players were left home.

The Falcons have followed all protocols in the wake of Cominsky's positive test and their Week 6 matchup vs. the Vikings is on as scheduled, Pelissero adds.