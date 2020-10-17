Patriots place RB Sony Michel, G Shaq Mason, DE Derek Rivers on reserve/COVID list

The New England Patriots are placing running back Sony Michel﻿, guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Derek Rivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Pelissero also noted that the NFL's new "high risk" close contact category makes it so that anyone that is added to it must isolate for five days, and his understanding is that these moves are not all the result of new positive COVID-19 cases.

The NFL was aware of the Patriots' situation, with three more players landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and comfortable protocols have been followed, Pelissero added.

The team also elevated offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch to the practice squad and designated tight end Rashod Berry, defensive end Nick Thurman and receiver Isaiah Zuber as COVID-19 replacements.