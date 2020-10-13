Protocols outline new isolation mandates for 'high risk' exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals

As the NFL endeavors to more strictly combat COVID-19 breakouts impacting the season, the NFL-NFL Players Association announced to all clubs on Monday that anyone with "high risk" contact exposure to a coronavirus-positive individual must isolate for five days, even if said person is negative and remains asymptomatic, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Pelissero added that if a player were to test positive for the coronavirus after Tuesday during a game week, that player, along with all "high risk" contacts would be forced to miss at least the upcoming game and perhaps more based on testing, symptoms, etc.

It's a protocol that advocates social distancing more than ever and comes to light on the same day in which Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the media following Tuesday's virtual Fall League Meeting and said the stressed the need to be flexible and adapt as the season continues.