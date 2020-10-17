Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday.

"Early this morning, we learned that running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive for COVID-19," a team statement read. "He will not accompany the team to New England for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

"Curtis is currently at home in self-isolation and experiencing no symptoms. We have evaluated close contacts, administered necessary point of care testing (no positive COVID-19 results) and implemented additional health and safety measures at UCHealth Training Center per NFL-NFLPA protocols. The Broncos remain in regular communication with the league office, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and team medical staff. We will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our team, opponents and community."

Modkins learned of a family member testing positive for COVID-19 and notified the team immediately, NFL Network's James Palmer reports, per source. Modkins proceeded to follow all of the proper protocols of self-isolation and league guidelines.