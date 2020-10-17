Saturday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

The Denver Broncos will be without running back Melvin Gordon on Sunday.
Gordon will not travel with the team for their Saturday road trip to New England, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. Gordon, who was listed as questionable, has been effectively ruled out.
Mike Klis of 9News first reported the news.
On Friday, Gordon came down with a non-COVID-19 illness which forced him to miss practice. Saturday's news caps off a rocky week for Gordon, who was charged with a DUI in Denver on Tuesday night.
The good news for the Broncos is that they will getting back RB Phillip Lindsay this Sunday. Lindsay, who hasn't played since Week 1, was activated from injured reserve this week after recovering from a toe injury. Gordon has been serviceable lead back for the Broncos in Lindsay's absence; rushing for 281 yards with an average of 4.3 yards per carry and leading the team with four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).
The Broncos have also ruled out tight end Noah Fant for Sunday. Fant was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Saturday:
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that he's "definitely encouraged" about the chances of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch returning to action on Monday night. Vander Esch was activated this week from injured reserve after fully recovering from a fractured collarbone suffered in Week 1.
- The Indianapolis Colts have activated defensive tackle Sheldon Day from injured reserve and is set to make his debut with the team on Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team waived DT Eli Ankou and released safety Ibraheim Campbell. The Colts also announced the signing of wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated guard Jake Eldrenkamp and WR DeMichael Harris from the practice squad.
- The Cleveland Browns have elevated safety Elijah Benton to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster from the practice squad.