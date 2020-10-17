Saturday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

The Denver Broncos will be without running back Melvin Gordon on Sunday.

Gordon will not travel with the team for their Saturday road trip to New England, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. Gordon, who was listed as questionable, has been effectively ruled out.

Mike Klis of 9News first reported the news.

The good news for the Broncos is that they will getting back RB Phillip Lindsay this Sunday. Lindsay, who hasn't played since Week 1, was activated from injured reserve this week after recovering from a toe injury. Gordon has been serviceable lead back for the Broncos in Lindsay's absence; rushing for 281 yards with an average of 4.3 yards per carry and leading the team with four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).

The Broncos have also ruled out tight end ﻿Noah Fant﻿ for Sunday. Fant was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

