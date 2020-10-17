Around the NFL

Saturday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 6

Published: Oct 17, 2020 at 10:46 AM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Denver Broncos will be without running back Melvin Gordon on Sunday.

Gordon will not travel with the team for their Saturday road trip to New England, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. Gordon, who was listed as questionable, has been effectively ruled out.

Mike Klis of 9News first reported the news.

On Friday, Gordon came down with a non-COVID-19 illness which forced him to miss practice. Saturday's news caps off a rocky week for Gordon, who was charged with a DUI in Denver on Tuesday night.

The good news for the Broncos is that they will getting back RB Phillip Lindsay this Sunday. Lindsay, who hasn't played since Week 1, was activated from injured reserve this week after recovering from a toe injury. Gordon has been serviceable lead back for the Broncos in Lindsay's absence; rushing for 281 yards with an average of 4.3 yards per carry and leading the team with four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving).

The Broncos have also ruled out tight end ﻿Noah Fant﻿ for Sunday. Fant was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Saturday:

  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that he's "definitely encouraged" about the chances of linebacker Leighton Vander Esch returning to action on Monday night. Vander Esch was activated this week from injured reserve after fully recovering from a fractured collarbone suffered in Week 1.
  • The Indianapolis Colts have activated defensive tackle Sheldon Day from injured reserve and is set to make his debut with the team on Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team waived DT Eli Ankou and released safety Ibraheim Campbell﻿. The Colts also announced the signing of wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated guard Jake Eldrenkamp and WR DeMichael Harris from the practice squad.
  • The Cleveland Browns have elevated safety Elijah Benton to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals have signed defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Odell Beckham to rejoin Browns after negative COVID-19 test, set to play vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham tested negative for COVID-19 in their latest round of testing, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19

In the wake of a practice squad player testing positive for COVID-19, the Jacksonville Jaguars are working remotely on Saturday as a precaution, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Former Cowboys pass rusher David Irving conditionally reinstated by NFL

David Irving's efforts to return to the NFL have reached a milestone. The former Cowboys defensive end has been conditionally reinstated by the league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

NFL updates COVID-19 testing protocols for newly acquired players

The NFL released a memo on Friday which updates the COVID-19 testing protocols for newly acquired players. The new rules will take effect on Saturday, October 17.
news

Week 6 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 6 of the 2020 season is upon us. Here is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.
news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys following Dak Prescott injury: 'We should adjust expectations'

Dak Prescott was on a torrid pace until Sunday's devastating ankle injury ended his season and thrust Andy Dalton into the spotlight. The Prescott injury has owner Jerry Jones recalibrating forecasts for American's Team.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) will not play against Falcons

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced that running back will not play against the Falcons due to a groin injury.
news

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon misses practice due to non-COVID-19 illness

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed Friday's practice due to a non-COVID-19 illness, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Patriots cancel practice after another positive COVID-19 test

The New England Patriots have cancelled practice today after another positive COVID-19 test, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi reported, per a source informed.
news

Colts to reopen practice facility after re-tests come back negative for COVID-19

The Indianapolis Colts announced their practice facility will reopen on Friday afternoon once it was learned several re-tests came back negative for COVID-19. The team shut down their facility early Friday morning in the wake of positive COVID-19 tests.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL