Ravens place DT Brandon Williams on reserve/COVID list

The Baltimore Ravens defensive line will be short-handed this Sunday in Philadelphia.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday.
Williams had close contact with an infected person and did not test positive himself, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source. Under the latest NFL and NFLPA protocols, any "high risk" close contact must be isolated for at least five days.
Williams has been effectively ruled out vs. the Eagles, and his absence will be felt considering fellow defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (concussion/neck) is doubtful to play.
Joining Calais Campbell on the understaffed Ravens D-line will be a mixture of Jihad Ward, Justin Ellis, and rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.
Williams, who has played his entire eight-year career in Baltimore, has registered eleven tackles (1.5 tackles-for-loss) in five games this season.