Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad player tests positive for COVID-19

A player from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source.

The team learned about the positive test on Friday night and will work virtually on Saturday as a precaution, says Pelissero.

The team will conduct and receive rapid-result testing results on Saturday.

According to Pelissero, there is no expected impact on the Jaguars' upcoming game with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

"Last night, we received results from our daily PCR testing that an individual on our practice squad tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated.

"As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team's medical advisors. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority.