Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon misses practice due to illness

﻿Melvin Gordon﻿'s rocky week continued.

The Denver Broncos running back did not practice Friday due to a non-COVID-19 illness, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The missed practice is not disciplinary-related after Gordon was charged Tuesday night with DUI and speeding, per Pelissero.

Gordon did not practice on Wednesday after the arrest but participated fully on Thursday.

His status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is currently up in the air following his illness.

Per NFL protocol, teams are sending players home if they show any symptoms of flu or cold, even if they test negative for COVID-19. Two negative test results 24 hours apart are needed for a player to re-enter the facility.