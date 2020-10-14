NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon charged with DUI, speeding

Published: Oct 14, 2020 at 11:47 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was charged Tuesday night with driving under the influence and speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit.

Gordon was stopped at 5th Ave. and Speer Blvd. in Denver on Tuesday evening, per the Denver Police Department. Gordon, who was driving 71 mph in a 35 mph zone, consented to and failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Gordon is slated to be arraigned on Nov. 13.

"We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon," the Broncos said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's James Palmer. "Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details."

Gordon signed with the Broncos this offseason on a two-year, $16 million contract. In four games played, Gordon, 27, has rushed for 281 yards on 65 carries and scored four total touchdowns. With Phillip Lindsay banged up, Gordon has taken the starting RB reins, rushing for over 100 yards in his last game, a Thursday night win over the New York Jets in Week 4.

The Broncos resume practice Wednesday. Denver is scheduled to play the New England Patriots this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

