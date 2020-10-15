RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Kansas City Chiefs

Upon first reaction, the Patrick Mahomes﻿-led Chiefs have themselves another weapon for an already outstanding offense, with Bell having once been one of, if not the, best backs in the game. While the Chiefs are third in total offense, they are just 13th in rushing in the league. Might Bell ring true to his former form and become an in-season signing that makes the rich even richer?

At his best, Bell has tallied a career-high 2,215 scrimmage yards and 1,391 rushing (in 2014) and had a league-high 406 touches (2017). But that was in his past life in Pittsburgh. In his time with the Jets, he averaged a miniscule 3.3 yards per carry and never had a game in which he had multiple touchdowns or 100 yards rushing.

Following a season-long holdout in 2018 when still under the Steelers umbrella, Bell moved on to the Big Apple and found a rocky marriage almost from the onset. Marked by short runs, little production, disharmony with coach Adam Gase and his offense, Bell wanted out and got just that when he was released by the Jets earlier this week. It came after the team shopped him in a trade and found nobody willing to take on his lucrative contract.

Since leading the football world with the aforementioned 406 touches in 2017, Bell has played in just 17 games out of a possible 37, having sat out 16 to end his Pittsburgh run and missed four with New York due to injury.

Bell moves on from an 0-5 Jets team to a 4-1 Chiefs squad that's in first place and aiming to defend a Super Bowl crown.

In Kansas City, he'll find a friend in Chiefs DT Chris Jones﻿, arguably the game's best quarterback to throw and hand off to him and an offense that would seem to stupendously suit him. The question will linger until Bell returns to action as to whether the back who once terrorized opposing defenses will return to the field when he joins his third team in three seasons.