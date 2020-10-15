NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Sean McDermott confirms Bills' interest in Le'Veon Bell 

Published: Oct 15, 2020 at 12:04 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Could Le'Veon Bell﻿'s fresh start take him to Western New York?

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed the team's interest in the dual-threat running back.

"We always look into every situation, this being one of them," McDermott said Thursday, via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "Trying to improve our football team -- that's all I can say right now."

It's interesting McDermott -- usually tightlipped -- is willing to openly discuss the Bills courting Bell. Buffalo is one of several teams rumored to be in pursuit of the former New York Jets running back.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are also in the mix. It was believed as of Wednesday night that things were moving toward "a done deal" with K.C., Garafolo added, but Bell is still evaluating his options. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Chiefs attempted to sign Adrian Peterson in September after he was released by Washington. Peterson signed with Detroit instead, but K.C.'s interest underscores its desire for a veteran RB like Bell.

Devin Singletary currently sits as the Bills' lead back. Rookie Zack Moss shared duties early this season but missed the past three games due to injury. Singletary leads the Bills with 61 carries and 238 rush yards this season with one rushing score. He's also caught 17 passes for 122 yards.

The Bills running game has been subpar in 2020. Buffalo ranks 27th in the NFL in rushing yards at 469 -- 101 from QB Josh Allen -- ranks 28th in rush yards per game at 93.8 and is tied for 26th at 3.8 yards per rush. Perhaps adding a potential dual-threat like Bell could jumpstart a stalled run-game.

Bell has played just two games in 2020 due to injury, compiling 74 rush yards on 19 carries, adding three receptions for 39 yards.

The Jets released him earlier this week amid discord between the player and team.

Since sitting out the 2018 season, Bell has been woefully inconsistent in 17 games in New York, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. The 28-year-old lacks burst and was never a fit for Adam Gase's offense. Perhaps a new venue like Buffalo could unlock his old talents.

Joining the Bills would put Bell in a committee where he projects as the primary pass-catcher out of the backfield. He'd also join a contender after spending the past year-plus in the basement of the AFC East.

