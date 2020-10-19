Around the NFL

Miles Sanders out this week for Eagles; Zach Ertz expected to miss a few weeks

Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 02:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A frustrating season for the Philadelphia Eagles continues ahead of Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.

Both Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz are expected to miss Thursday Night Football, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported the news

At this point, Sanders could miss just the one week after injuring his knee on a 74-yard run in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders fumbled on the play --picked up by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for a TD -- landing awkwardly on his knee and didn't return.

Coach Doug Pederson said Boston Scott and Corey Clement would split backfield duties if Sanders can't play.

The season continues to spiral for Ertz. The Pro Bowl tight end is expected to miss a few weeks due to a high-ankle sprain.

Ertz is getting a second opinion to better determine his rehab timetable.

The tight end limped off the field several different times during the Eagles' loss and was ruled out late in the fourth quarter.

A year in which the 29-year-old hoped to earn a contract extension has not gone well.

Through six games, ﻿Carson Wentz﻿'s favorite weapon has 24 receptions on 45 targets for 178 yards and one TD. He's averaging a career-low 7.4 yards per reception. Oddly, Ertz and Wentz have been out of sync much of the season, with passes consistently missing the tight end. Despite the struggles, Ertz is still tied with Greg Ward for most catches on the team, which explains how the Eagles' season has gone.

After coming up just short in the comeback bid Sunday, Philly faces a Giants squad that barely won its first game of the season Sunday against Washington. Pederson's squad enters the pillow fight with one of the most banged-up teams in the league. In addition to Sanders and Ertz being out, Malik Jackson and Jack Driscoll are also not expected to play.

