NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Chiefs take back throne

Previous rank: No. 11





Give them credit for the fight. The Cowboys could have packed it in when they went down two scores in the second half to the Seahawks, but Dak Prescott and Cedrick Wilson -- yes, really -- kept Dallas in the game and even put them ahead ... before Russell Wilson went and ruined it all with his unimpeachable 2020 greatness. Prescott's final throw (a forced pass into coverage for a game-deciding interception) was regrettable, but he was otherwise stellar again in another 400-yard passing day. The defense continues to be a major concern, however. Wilson lit up the secondary for five TDs, and it would have been six if not for a boneheaded play for the ages by DK Metcalf. Mike McCarthy's defense just needs to be respectable for Dallas to be successful. It hasn't been so far.