Russell Wilson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Foles among NFL heroes of Week 3

Wilson continued to own the start of this NFL campaign, with five more touchdown passes in the 38-31 defeat of Dallas on Sunday, including what ultimately turned out to be the game-winner to DK Metcalf with 1:47 left. That's now 14 touchdown passes for the Seahawks quarterback, an NFL record through the first three games of a season -- and it could've been 15 TD strikes, had Metcalf not pulled a Leon Lett in the first quarter on Sunday. When you dominate every week and sizzle in crunch time, you are the MVP favorite. Yes, Russ is clearly the front-runner at this moment. So yeah, maybe he'll finally get that elusive FIRST MVP vote a few months from now. (If you want perspective on why Russ has never received a single MVP vote, check out the latest episode of The Adam Schein Podcast.)