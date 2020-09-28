Bears HC Matt Nagy announces Nick Foles replaces Mitchell Trubisky as starting QB

It's Nick Foles season in Chicago.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that Foles will be the Bears starting quarterback following Sunday's come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles took over for Mitchell Trubisky early in the third quarter.

"For us, it's never easy when you go into these types of situations," Nagy said. "I want to credit both of those guys in yesterday's situation for being really supportive of each other this whole time. Even as hard as that was for Mitch to be told that Nick's going to go in and play, Mitch was, to his credit, an awesome supporter of Nick for the rest of that game. He flat out told Nick, 'I'm gonna have your back just like you've had mine from the start.' I think that speaks to who he is."

Nagy clarified that Foles isn't just the starter this week against Indianapolis, but it's his job going forward.

The QB change was obvious after Sunday's 20-point fourth-quarter scoring barrage. While Nagy said after the win he wanted to talk to both QBs before making an official decision, there was no going back to Trubisky. You can't squeeze that toothpaste back into the tube, as they say.

Nagy couldn't go back to Trubisky. Not only would the city of Chicago have revolted, his own locker room would have likely given him the People's Eyebrow.

It was evident in the second half that Foles is a better fit for the offense that Nagy wants to run. With Trubisky, Nagy was forced to run mostly bland, basic concepts. The Falcons were wise to that plan. Trubisky's interception to open the third quarter was the last straw. The third-year quarterback misread the defense, thinking he was facing man, when in fact, Atlanta was in zone. It was an easy pick for corner Blidi Wreh-Wilson﻿, who had his eyes on the QB the whole time.

With Foles in, the Bears' pass game immediately becomes more versatile.