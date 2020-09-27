NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Nick Foles leads Bears to win over Falcons after replacing Mitchell Trubiksy 

Published: Sep 27, 2020 at 03:09 PM
Around the NFL Staff

It didn't take long for the Bears to make an in-game QB switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles, the only question now is how long will Foles hold onto the job after leading Chicago to a wild come-from-behind win Sunday in Atlanta.

Foles threw three touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bears to a 30-26 win after trailing by 16 points in the second half after he replaced Trubisky in the third quarter against Falcons following an interception.

Outside of a few completions to wide receiver Allen Robinson﻿, Trubisky stuggled against the Falcons and left the game 13 of 22 for 128 yards with on TD pass and the aforementioned interception on what looks like his final pass of the afternoon in which he appeared to misread the defensive coverage and threw the ball right to Atlanta cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson﻿.

Foles quickly re-energized the Bears' offense, finding Jimmy Graham for his first touchdown pass on the afternoon to cut Atlanta's lead to 10. He then had a beautiful strike to Robinson to make it a 26-23 game, and he closed out the comeback with a 28-yard score to Anthony Miller for the winning points.

Trubisky entered the 2020 season on a short leash after winning the starting quarterback during a training camp battle with Foles, who was brought in to Chicago this offseason to add competition.

Trubisky helped the Bears jump out to a 2-0 start to the season -- including a comeback win in the opener against the Lions -- but the Chicago offense has been lacking in September and Trubisky's limitations were on display Sunday.

