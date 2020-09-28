NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Cam Newton unhappy with play vs. Raiders: 'This is supbar performance'

Published: Sep 28, 2020 at 12:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cam Newton﻿'s New England Patriots are back above .500 after Sunday's win over Las Vegas, but the quarterback isn't all that happy with his own performance.

Newton completed 17 of 28 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception. He also ran for just 27 yards on nine attempts.

When asked during an appearance on WEEI what grade he'd give himself for Sunday's outing, he was realistic: 75 percent, or a C.

"Yesterday was kind of frustrating in itself. ... There will be games like that, and when there is games like that, you've just got to find ways to win," Newton said.

"Me, personally? With lackluster ball security, just a slow start offensively, this is subpar performance. I know I can play better, I know I can do better and I know I will be better."

After a 397-yard outing in a Week 2 thriller against Seattle, Newton wasn't the same flashy passer for the Patriots on Sunday, but he didn't really need to be. Other than his interception -- which he explained was a case of him losing a defender while scrambling and looking to make a play -- the offense didn't need to rely heavily on Newton's abilities.

Sony Michel had his first strong outing of 2020, rushing nine times for 117 yards, while Rex Burkhead visited the end zone twice on just six carries. New England finished with 406 yards and a 36-20 win over the previously undefeated Raiders.

"Playing in this league, you're not going to just steamroll every team," Newton explained. "At one point I did look up at the total stat line of the total offense -- we did surpass 400 yards, so let's not be naive about the fact that when we did get it rolling, we got it rolling."

That type of performance won't get it done next week when the Patriots travel to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Newton, coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots are certainly aware of this reality. They get a week to prepare to be better, with the boost of knowing they were able to get a win on a less-than-stellar day.

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Carroll upset by Trysten Hill's twisting of Carson's leg: 'He really hurt him'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is upset over a tackle Trysten Hill made on Chris Carson saying the play "really hurt him."
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces Nick Foles replaces Mitchell Trubisky as starting QB

The Bears officially have a new starting quarterback. Coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that Nick Foles is replacing Mitchell Trubisky as Chicago's QB1.
Week 5 Broncos-Patriots game moved to 4:25 p.m. ET start 
news

Week 5 Broncos-Patriots game moved to 4:25 p.m. ET start 

The NFL moved the Broncos at Patriots game to a later time slot for Week 5.
Ron Rivera committed to Dwayne Haskins as Washington starter despite 3-pick performance
news

Ron Rivera committed to Dwayne Haskins as Washington starter despite 3-pick performance

Dwayne Haskins moseyed on down to Strugglesville and never left in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the poor outing, coach Ron Rivera remained committed to Haskins as the starting QB.  
Cowboys' Aldon Smith leads NFL in sacks after three games
news

Cowboys' Aldon Smith leads NFL in sacks after three games

Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith leads the NFL in sacks after three games despite not having played football since 2015.
Kyle Shanahan proud of 49ers in light of injuries after blowout win over Giants
news

Kyle Shanahan proud of 49ers in light of injuries after blowout win over Giants

Despite the 49ers being decimated with injuries, the team was able to pull off a big win over the Giants. Coach Kyle Shanahan was very proud of his team.
Doug Pederson has no plans to bench Carson Wentz: 'That's a knee jerk reaction'
news

Doug Pederson has no plans to bench Carson Wentz: 'That's a knee jerk reaction'

The Eagles' proverbial marriage to ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ hit a rocky stage, but coach Doug Pederson insists he has zero plans on benching his starter for rookie ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ after Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Bengals. 
What to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' 
news

What to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football' 

Here are five storylines to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs lock up on Monday Night Football.
Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski credits going sockless for change in fortunes
news

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski credits going sockless for change in fortunes

On Sunday, everything changed for Stephen Gostkowski. The 36-year-old took his sock off and connected on six pivotal field goals in the Titans' 31-30 win over the Vikings to keep Tennessee undefeated.
Rams criticize defensive pass interference call in loss to Bills
news

Rams criticize defensive pass interference call in loss to Bills

The Rams came within a whisker of completing one of the wildest comebacks in regular-season history, erasing a 25-point deficit to take a four-point lead over the Buffalo Bills. However, a key defensive PI call cost L.A. the victory. 
Denver Broncos defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Denver. The Titans won, 16-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 4

Broncos defensive tackle Jurrell Casey has suffered a biceps tear and will likely miss the rest of the season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL