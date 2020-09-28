Rams criticize defensive pass interference call in loss to Bills

The call seemed ticky-tack at best. Still, no game comes down to one play. Earlier in the bout, refs ruled a simultaneous possession was an interception for L.A. Had that judgment call went the other way, the Rams' comeback bid would likely have been snuffed out before it started.

"There's a million calls in the game, and it's unfortunate that one like that can go make it, essentially, if they don't call it, the game is over," said QB ﻿Jared Goff﻿, who passed for 321 yards and two touchdowns, with an INT. "But there's calls that went our way that game and there's calls that went their way that game, and unfortunately, that one was at the end of the game like that."

The Rams got down 28-3 midway through the third quarter before scoring touchdowns on four straight drives to take the lead with under five minutes remaining. The Bills then drove into scoring position on the final possession. The pass interference penalty gave Buffalo renewed life, and Allen took advantage.

"I hate it for our guys that it ended up the way that it did and came down to some of the things that it came down to," coach Sean McVay said. "But we're a tough group, we're a mentally tough group, we're going to use this as an opportunity to respond."