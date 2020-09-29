Falling short in spotlight officially a problem for ravaged Ravens

One trap the Ravens were determined not to fall into was allowing this game to morph into something much bigger. They acknowledged that there's a lot of football left and Baltimore did use two defensive stops in the second half to help cut the deficit to 27-20 before the Chiefs closed out the game.

"We don't have a team of quitters," Smith said. "Everyone thought we could win right until the end. ... We faced the champions on our field. It's one game. It's a lesson."

Added Campbell: "I'm looking forward to playing them again. I'm fairly confident that if we play like we're capable, we can hang with those guys."

These are the types of statements that tend to come out of games like this, especially when one team disappoints like the Ravens did.

Some Baltimore players, particularly Jackson, downplayed the significance of this matchup last week, referring to it as merely another game on the schedule. The reality is that the Chiefs likely saw it that way. The Ravens, on the other hand, had a lot more to prove in a contest like this.

There's now no need to speculate on what would've happened if these two teams had met in the AFC Championship Game last year.

There's really never been a legitimate debate of whether Mahomes is the best quarterback on the planet.

The only mystery still lingering after this latest meeting between the Ravens and Chiefs is one that Baltimore will struggle with until the postseason arrives. It's the question of why there's so much talk about this "rivalry" when only one team is doing all the winning.