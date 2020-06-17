Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 11:06 AM

Lamar Jackson: Titans 'caught us by surprise' in playoff loss

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

As the Ravens approached what we all thought would be their peak, they stumbled and tumbled in January, never to reach the mountaintop.

As it turns out, it was the other peak -- a peek -- that kept them from reaching their full potential.

That's what Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Tuesday, just hours after he'd been announced as Madden's newest cover athlete. Baltimore, much like its AFC North counterpart Pittsburgh did a few years earlier, got caught "peeking ahead" to the AFC Championship Game and never made it there.

"That's what happened in the playoffs, and we end up losing to the team people had us favored over," Jackson said during an appearance on Complex's Load Management podcast. "It's any given Sunday. You can't underestimate no team, no opponent and that's what we did.

"So I'm looking forward to this 2020 season playing the Browns first. ... Don't underestimate your opponents. They caught us by surprise. That's all it was."

It's coincidental that Jackson mentioned the Browns, a team that caught Baltimore by surprise in a 41-20 shellacking of the Ravens in Week 4. The defeat accounted for one half of Baltimore's regular-season losses and was, in fact, the Ravens' last defeat until they met the Titans in the Divisional Round. The Titans, meanwhile, had made their hay catching opponents by surprise, going from a rudderless 2-4 squad after six weeks to a red-hot playoff contender to a participant in the AFC Championship Game.

Perhaps we should have seen this coming after the Titans hung 43 points on those same Browns in Cleveland to start the season, or when they outlasted the league darling Chiefs in Week 10, or when they rode that victory to a 6-2 finish to the regular season and a wild card berth.

Or maybe their upset win over the Patriots in Foxborough the week prior should have opened Baltimore's eyes.

It didn't, though, and Jackson had his worst outing since that Week 4 loss, accounting for three turnovers in a defeat that left Baltimore and the rest of the NFL stunned. Jackson is out to ensure that doesn't happen again in 2020, as his Ravens appear even better positioned to make a serious run at a title. It's tough to improve on 14-2, but that will be the goal of Jackson's Ravens -- before they plan to run roughshod through the postseason. There will be no peeking in 2020.

Related Content

Anthony Lynn: Colin Kaepernick definitely fits Chargers' system
news

Anthony Lynn: Colin Kaepernick definitely fits Chargers' system

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that he is happy with the quarterbacks on his roster, but "it would be crazy" not to have Colin Kaepernick on their workout list.
Darnold, Saquon among NFLers working out together at UCLA
news

Darnold, Saquon among NFLers working out together at UCLA

NFL teams haven't been able to gather for on-field work, but the NFL's aspiring players have met to get some reps in. This week's congregation might make some New York-based and Los Angeles-based fans want to take a shower.
Darren Waller believes Raiders could have a 'top-five offense'
news

Darren Waller believes Raiders could have a 'top-five offense'

Coming off an unexpected breakout season, Darren Waller  believes his Las Vegas Raiders can make a similar leap from obscurity to earned notoriety in 2020.
Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: NFL can push movement forward
news

Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: NFL can push movement forward

Vikings players Kyle Rudolph, Eric Kendricks and Ameer Abdullah believe things are moving in the right direction, but the discussion and action must continue and the NFL can be a guiding force in bringing about said change.
Lions latest franchise to observe Juneteenth as permanent holiday
news

Lions latest franchise to observe Juneteenth as permanent holiday

On the heels of commissioner Roger Goodell's announcement that the NFL will observe Juneteenth, the Detroit Lions became the latest franchise Tuesday to establish June 19 as a permanent company holiday moving forward. The Broncos announced their decision to do the same on Monday.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

David Montgomery pledges 'better' Bears running game

Entering his second season in Chicago, running back David Montgomery is confident he and his backfield mates will produce better results in 2020.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa warms up before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
news

Tua establishes scholarship endowment for his high school

Much has been said in recent months about Tua Tagovailoa, the athlete. His latest endeavor shows that his philanthropy figures to be just as important to his legacy as his on-field accomplishments.
General overall view of the Allegiant Stadium construction site, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the UNLV football teams. (Kirby Lee via AP)
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl is moving from Orlando to Las Vegas, where it will take place in the brand new Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31.
New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Giants K Aldrick Rosas arrested for hit-and-run in California

The Giants said in a statement, "We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady #12 on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

Buccaneers unveil first look at Tom Brady in uniform

Less than 24 hours after Tom Brady put in a request to his new employer, the team quickly answered their new franchise QB's call to release the first look at Brady in every iteration of the Bucs' uniform.
Leftwich says bond with Brady strengthened by 'old school' ties
news

Leftwich says bond with Brady strengthened by 'old school' ties

Tom Brady was already a Super Bowl champion by his fourth NFL season in 2003, the same year current Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was drafted seventh overall. Once competitors, the two now work on the same side with a mutual goal in mind: bringing a championship to Tampa Bay.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL