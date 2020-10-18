Rob Gronkowski scores first TD as Buccaneer -- and since 2018

Rob Gronkowski is on the board as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

For the first time since 2018 and the initial time as a member of the Tampa Bay roster, Gronkowski scored a touchdown, hauling in his 79th career TD pass from Tom Brady in the first half of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The score gave Tampa Bay a 28-10 lead.

It was the first regular-season touchdown for Gronkowski since Dec. 9, 2018, which was his third and final TD of that season, which preceded his short-lived retirement.

With the 79th scoring hookup between the two, former Patriots and first-year Buccaneers Gronk and Brady tied the Dolphins duo of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the fourth-most touchdown connections by a pairing in NFL history.