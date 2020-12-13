Giants coach Joe Judge: 'No regrets' playing hamstrung QB Daniel Jones

Aiming for an NFC East title and of the belief that their second-season signal-caller Daniel Jones would give them the best shot at a win over the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Giants started Jones on Sunday, bum hamstring at all.

It was a decision that worked out dreadfully, the Giants losing to the Cardinals, 26-7, with an immobile Jones getting pummeled and pulverized to the tune of six sacks and three fumbles (one lost).

Nonetheless, Judge offered no regrets on the decision to start Jones -- who missed the previous week.

"No, I have no regrets about playing him," Judge said, via Giants Today. "We made a calculation based on what we thought he could do as a player."

Throughout a mercurial season for the Giants (5-8), Jones' legs have often carried him and the offense to more success than his arm.

On Sunday, Jones was clearly hampered by his injury and the Giants were hamstrung as a whole. He threw for just 127 yards, completing 11 of his 21 attempts with no touchdowns or interceptions before the coaching staff threw in the towel and replaced Jones late in the game with Colt McCoy﻿, who was sacked twice as well.

It was a banner day for the Cardinals defense, sparked by Haason Reddick﻿, who had a franchise-record five sacks.

It was a huge stumble for the Giants, who had a four-game winning streak halted and will now take on another week of scrutiny as to whether Jones should play against the Browns in Week 15 and, of course, if he should've played in Week 14.

Jones had no regrets playing, either, though.

"I don't regret it. I felt good enough to play. I felt like I could do everything I needed to do and I did that throughout the game," he said, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Bumps, bruises and "staying on top of the hammy" were the ailments Jones said he incurred in the one-sided slugfest.

Hamstring injuries linger. How much Jones' injury and the decision to play him on Sunday lingers might well be unanswered until the end of the season and whether the Giants are able to win the division.