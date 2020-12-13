Around the NFL

Giants coach Joe Judge: 'No regrets' playing hamstrung QB Daniel Jones

Published: Dec 13, 2020 at 06:05 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Aiming for an NFC East title and of the belief that their second-season signal-caller Daniel Jones would give them the best shot at a win over the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Giants started Jones on Sunday, bum hamstring at all.

It was a decision that worked out dreadfully, the Giants losing to the Cardinals, 26-7, with an immobile Jones getting pummeled and pulverized to the tune of six sacks and three fumbles (one lost).

Nonetheless, Judge offered no regrets on the decision to start Jones -- who missed the previous week.

"No, I have no regrets about playing him," Judge said, via Giants Today. "We made a calculation based on what we thought he could do as a player."

Throughout a mercurial season for the Giants (5-8), Jones' legs have often carried him and the offense to more success than his arm.

On Sunday, Jones was clearly hampered by his injury and the Giants were hamstrung as a whole. He threw for just 127 yards, completing 11 of his 21 attempts with no touchdowns or interceptions before the coaching staff threw in the towel and replaced Jones late in the game with Colt McCoy﻿, who was sacked twice as well.

It was a banner day for the Cardinals defense, sparked by Haason Reddick﻿, who had a franchise-record five sacks.

It was a huge stumble for the Giants, who had a four-game winning streak halted and will now take on another week of scrutiny as to whether Jones should play against the Browns in Week 15 and, of course, if he should've played in Week 14.

Jones had no regrets playing, either, though.

"I don't regret it. I felt good enough to play. I felt like I could do everything I needed to do and I did that throughout the game," he said, via SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Bumps, bruises and "staying on top of the hammy" were the ailments Jones said he incurred in the one-sided slugfest.

Hamstring injuries linger. How much Jones' injury and the decision to play him on Sunday lingers might well be unanswered until the end of the season and whether the Giants are able to win the division.

For now, though, Judge and Jones have no regrets and are moving forward, hobbling as they might be in doing so.

Related Content

news

Green Bay Packers clinch NFC North title for second consecutive season

On the strength of a win over the Lions coupled with an earlier loss by the Vikings to the Buccaneers, the Packers have clinched a second straight NFC North title. 
news

Alex Smith suffers leg injury in Washington's win over 49ers

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith exited the first half of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers early when he walked to the locker room and he's questionable to return with a leg injury. 
news

Zimmer noncommittal on Dan Bailey after 4 missed kicks: 'We're not really worried about feelings'

Dan Bailey has helped many teams win games over his 10-year career. He just about single-footedly lost one for the Vikings on Sunday. And it could cost him his job.
news

NFL Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Chiefs fended off the Dolphins, the Buccaneers buckled down against the Vikings and the Titans squashed the Jaguars to lead off an important Sunday slate of action. And much more. 
news

Chiefs clinch fifth straight AFC West title with win over Dolphins; Steelers secure playoff berth

The Kansas City Chiefs are your AFC West champions. Again. K.C. (12-1) secured its fifth consecutive division title on Sunday with a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 14 games

49ers WR Deebo Samuel exited early and will not return against Washington with a hamstring injury. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette inactive vs. Vikings as result of coach's decision

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ did not play Sunday for the Buccaneers. Fournette is among Tampa Bay's inactives for Week 14, ruled out of the action against the Vikings as a healthy scratch.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy considered safe, but changes could be on way

The Dallas Cowboys are a disappointing 3-9 in Mike McCarthy's first season. What kind of changes could be in start this coming offseason? 
news

Drew Brees' status uncertain for Week 15 vs. Chiefs

Drew Brees status is uncertain headed into Week 15 -- the target date for the Saints quarterback's return, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Brees (ribs, lung) dealt with some pain in his latest throwing session. 
news

Injury roundup: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against Bengals

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott (calf bruise) is expected to play against the Bengals in Cincinnati today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Broncos' Bradley Chubb says it would be 'huge' to reach double-digit sacks after 2019 injury

With 12 games and 7.5 sacks under his belt in 2020, Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb took a moment on Friday to reflect on rehabbing after his season-ending injury in 2019 and what it would mean to notch double-digit sacks again.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL