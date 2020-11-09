Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson: 'It would have been hell' if Texans traded Will Fuller

Published: Nov 09, 2020 at 09:57 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans received several offers for wideout ﻿Will Fuller﻿ ahead of last week's trade deadline but didn't pull the trigger.

Following the Texans' 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is grateful Fuller is still on his squad.

"It would have been hell if they would have did that, for sure," Watson said of potentially trading Fuller, via ESPN. "Honestly. I'm glad to continue to play with Will. We've been making a lot of big, big plays since I came into this league, [and we're] going to continue to do that as we continue to go the rest of this year and hopefully the rest of our careers."

Fuller paced the Texans offense on Sunday, catching all five of his targets for 100 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown as the Texans moved to 2-6, leaving the 1-7 Jags in the AFC South cellar alone.

The lob down the right sideline that Fuller adjusted to and galloped for the long score marked the sixth straight game the wideout has hit pay dirt, a new franchise record (passing DeAndre Hopkins' five straight). The six-game TD streak is the longest in the NFL since ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ went eight straight games in 2018.

Fuller, who is on the final year of his rookie deal, said it "really sucked" to have his name in trade rumors.

"Just giving this organization my all, coming to work every day, very unselfish player, do everything they ask, and then, just to be shopped around ... I did feel a certain type of way," Fuller said. "But like I said, I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to play with Deshaun and continue to try to get wins with this organization."

Houston interim coach Romeo Crennel said last week that the team wasn't going to trade Fuller for what he called "peanuts." Sunday's performance backed up the stance the wideout was worth a "deluxe-nuts" package.

"I think we saw today why I would only take deluxe nuts for Will Fuller," Crennel said. "Because he makes tremendous plays, he's a tremendous athlete, tremendous receiver, and I'm so glad that we have him."

