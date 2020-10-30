Around the NFL

Falcons DE Charles Harris not expected to be suspended for hit on Teddy Bridgewater

Published: Oct 30, 2020 at 09:11 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris was ejected from Thursday night's 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers but won't miss more action.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Harris isn't expected to be suspended for the forceful hit to Teddy Bridgewater's head, per sources informed of the situation.

Harris is subject to a fine for the penalty.

Harris belted a prone Bridgewater after fellow Falcons defender Dante Fowler Jr. tripped the quarterback as he escaped the pocket late in the third quarter. The 25-year-old Harris was immediately seized upon by Panthers offensive linemen for the blow. Refs ejected the defensive end following the 15-yard penalty.

Bridgewater missed nine snaps as P.J. Walker took over. After passing concussion protocol, Teddy Two Gloves was seen on the sideline getting his neck worked out by trainers before he eventually returned in the fourth quarter.

Harris deserved the ejection for the hit, but the NFL doesn't normally jump right to suspending players for on-field action unless they have a history of irresponsible play.

