AFC East torch up for grabs with Patriots sputtering

Late last week, Bill Belichick gave an unusual interview to his former assistant coach, Charlie Weis, on SiriusXM NFL Radio. It was unusual in its candor and unusual in that it sounded as if Belichick was offering up a series of excuses -- tight salary cap, opt outs, COVID-19 disruption -- for a New England Patriots season that has devolved to the point where the division torch is not being passed by the Patriots so much as it is being dropped and kicked into the gutter like a discarded soda can.

Whatever the reason -- the lack of quality skill-position targets that so frustrated Tom Brady last season is high on the list and the absence of Brady himself is paramount -- the AFC East is finally emerging from its two-decades-long Patriots-induced slumber. The Patriots have won the division 11 straight years, but the Bills and Dolphins are now in position to make the Patriots afterthoughts. To be clear, no team in the division looks as dominant as the best of the Brady-led behemoths did, but then again, this version of the Patriots bears very little resemblance to those teams, too. After losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a game that featured the stop-and-start offense that has plagued them for the last month, the Patriots have dropped four games in a row for the first time since 2002, which just happens to be the last time they failed to make the playoffs with a healthy Brady. That leaves them at 2-5, four games behind the Bills in the win column and two games behind the Miami Dolphins. The last time the Bills won the division was 1995; the Dolphins won it in 2008, when Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

"Frustration level is definitely high," said Patriots running back Damien Harris, who rushed for 102 yards in the loss to Buffalo. "Moral victories mean nothing in this organization."

That's too bad, because the Patriots could use a pick-me-up and the offense did show some life in the second half. But maybe that's the bad news, too: The Patriots looked better on Sunday than they did in losses to the Broncos (Week 6) and 49ers (Week 7), but they still lost. That's the kind of pain the Patriots used to inflict on opponents. Now it is the Patriots grasping for something to build on from the ashes of another game.

That the single best unit in the division this weekend might have been the Dolphins' defense -- which made Tua Tagovailoa's debut a success by forcing two fumbles and two interceptions of his Rams counterpart, Jared Goff -- only amplifies the Patriots' issues. The Bills and Dolphins have improved -- in the Dolphins' case, while still in the middle of a rebuild -- while the Patriots are substantially worse, suffering from the accumulated losses of players who opted out of the season, like Dont'a Hightower, and, of course, the departure of the quarterback who papered over a whole lot of roster holes. There is distance now between the Bills and Dolphins and the Patriots. Just as daunting for the Patriots, there is space between them and other conference contenders for three wild-card spots. There are 10 teams in the AFC with more wins than the Patriots, and two others also have two wins. Seven AFC teams will make the playoffs.