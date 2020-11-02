Los Angeles Chargers DB Desmond King traded to Tennessee Titans for sixth-round pick

Tennessee is adding much-needed help to the back end of its defense.

The Titans have acquired defensive back ﻿Desmond King﻿ in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tennessee is sending a sixth-round pick to the Chargers for the former All-Pro defensive back, per Rapoport.

King is in a contract year at 25 years old, helping explain the lesser compensation in the deal, which is essentially a half-season rental for Tennessee. The defensive back's best season came in 2018, when he registered a coverage grade of 90.1, per Pro Football Focus, and landed on the All-Pro team as a first-team defensive back and second-team punt returner.

King had a down year in 2019 -- relative to his standard set in his first two campaigns -- but is trending upward in 2020, making for a good trade candidate in the final year of his rookie deal.

King's addition will provide the Titans with a defender who has allowed an opposing passer rating of 69.1 this season and including a completion percentage that is 15.4 percent below expectation, per Next Gen Stats. King's numbers are better than any defensive back currently on Tennessee's roster, as is his targeted EPA of -8.9 (reminder: negative EPA is better for defenders).