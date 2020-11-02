Around the NFL

Los Angeles Chargers DB Desmond King traded to Tennessee Titans for sixth-round pick

Published: Nov 02, 2020 at 12:59 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tennessee is adding much-needed help to the back end of its defense.

The Titans have acquired defensive back ﻿Desmond King﻿ in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tennessee is sending a sixth-round pick to the Chargers for the former All-Pro defensive back, per Rapoport.

King is in a contract year at 25 years old, helping explain the lesser compensation in the deal, which is essentially a half-season rental for Tennessee. The defensive back's best season came in 2018, when he registered a coverage grade of 90.1, per Pro Football Focus, and landed on the All-Pro team as a first-team defensive back and second-team punt returner.

King had a down year in 2019 -- relative to his standard set in his first two campaigns -- but is trending upward in 2020, making for a good trade candidate in the final year of his rookie deal.

King's addition will provide the Titans with a defender who has allowed an opposing passer rating of 69.1 this season and including a completion percentage that is 15.4 percent below expectation, per Next Gen Stats. King's numbers are better than any defensive back currently on Tennessee's roster, as is his targeted EPA of -8.9 (reminder: negative EPA is better for defenders).

Tennessee is wisely making the move for King in an attempt to improve its passing defense, which currently ranks 27th in the NFL in yards allowed per game. With the Titans ranking 26th in quarterback pressure percentage, Tennessee will need tighter and more reliable coverage if it hopes to get better against the pass. King's arrival should help.

