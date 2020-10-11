Patriots' facility shut down again due to positive COVID-19 test

The NFL is shutting down the New England Patriots' training facility again.

An additional Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19 during Saturday's round of testing causing the facility to be shut down as a precaution, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The Patriots previously had zero positive COVID-19 tests from Friday's round of testing and were able to practice on Saturday.

This will be the team's third shutdown in the last 10 days. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton﻿' s positive COVID-19 test last week resulted in the Patriots-Chiefs game being pushed to Monday night. After the game, a 26-10 loss to Kansas City, cornerback Stephon Gilmore also tested positive.

As a result of New England's latest round of testing, the league announced Sunday morning that New England's game against the Denver Broncos, moved to Monday night earlier this week, has been postponed.