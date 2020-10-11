NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Patriots' facility shut down again due to positive COVID-19 test

Published: Oct 11, 2020 at 07:30 AM
Quang M. Lam

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The NFL is shutting down the New England Patriots' training facility again.

An additional Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19 during Saturday's round of testing causing the facility to be shut down as a precaution, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The Patriots previously had zero positive COVID-19 tests from Friday's round of testing and were able to practice on Saturday.

This will be the team's third shutdown in the last 10 days. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton﻿' s positive COVID-19 test last week resulted in the Patriots-Chiefs game being pushed to Monday night. After the game, a 26-10 loss to Kansas City, cornerback Stephon Gilmore also tested positive.

As a result of New England's latest round of testing, the league announced Sunday morning that New England's game against the Denver Broncos, moved to Monday night earlier this week, has been postponed.

That game was originally scheduled for Sunday but was moved along with the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, which is now scheduled for Tuesday night. Tennessee also shut down its facility Sunday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

news

Patriots-Broncos postponed after latest positive COVID-19 test

The NFL has postponed Monday's Week 5 game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos in the wake of the latest positive COVID-19 test, the league announced.
news

Titans close their facility after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee has temporarily shut down its team facility. The Titans announced in a statement Sunday that they have closed their facility temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones a game-time decision vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons plan to work out wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) on the field this morning before making a final call on his status against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Jets activate RB Le'Veon Bell off injured reserve

For the first time since Week 1, the Jets backfield will deploy its workhorse on game day. New York activated running back ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ ﻿off injured reserve on Saturday. He was placed on the list on Sept. 15 with a hamstring injury.
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel: No excuses ahead of Week 5 game vs. Bills

The Titans returned to the practice field on Saturday for the first time this month after a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization halted all team activities, but Mike Vrabel emphasized there will be no excuses vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

After consecutive days of negative COVID-19 test results, the New England Patriots returned to practice Saturday morning. 
news

Titans, Patriots plan to reopen facilities after negative results in Friday's round of COVID-19 testing

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both returned all negative COVID-19 tests during Friday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per source.
news

Pete Carroll indicates Jamal Adams will return to Seahawks lineup following Week 6 bye

﻿Jamal Adams﻿ isn't suiting up this weekend for Seattle, but his return is around the corner. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Friday the safety should be ready to return following Seattle's Week 6 bye.  
news

Week 5 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 5's official injury report and game day designations for all 11 games on Sunday.
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) questionable vs. Panthers 

The Atlanta Falcons have listed wideout Julio Jones questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Individuals who approach officials without face coverings subject to penalty

In the aftermath of the NFL Referees Association's complaint about coaches approaching refs without face coverings on, the league reminded teams that they could be punished in the form of penalties, fines, suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL