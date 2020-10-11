NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Titans close their facility after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Oct 11, 2020 at 08:33 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

Tennessee has temporarily shut down its team facility.

The Titans announced in a statement Sunday that they have closed their facility temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Tennessee is scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET in a game that was already rescheduled earlier this week. The Titans are "in communication with the league on the next steps."

The move to close the facility comes just one day after Tennessee returned to the practice field for the first time this month following a COVID-19 outbreak among players and coaches. The facility was finally reopened after nearly two weeks following consecutive days of negative COVID-19 tests. That streak was broken Sunday.

Tennessee initially closed its facility on Sept. 29 after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 following their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After more Titans players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout the week, the NFL moved their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to Week 7.

The NFL and NFLPA are also looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Titans players amid their shutdown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Despite all that, Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters upon the team's return to the facility that the team would be ready and focused for the Bills and was not going to "not going to use any sort of excuse" ahead of Tuesday's delayed matchup with Buffalo.

Tennessee did receive some good news this week as two players -- rookie tackle Isaiah Wilson and practice squad defensive back ﻿Greg Mabin﻿ -- were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

