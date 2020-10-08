NFL, NFLPA looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Titans players

The NFL and NFL Players Association are looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Tennessee Titans players since their facility closed on Sept. 29 following a COVID-19 outbreak, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Pelissero added that the workouts in question are not only ones involving skill players.

Last week, the NFL and NFLPA sent representatives to the Titans facility to ascertain whether there was any break in protocol that lead to the outbreak in Tennessee. There also was a review into if Titans players had been conducting offsite workouts prior to the news of Thursday's expansion.

The team's facility remains closed and is unlikely unlikely to reopen Friday, Pelissero added. Tennessee's game against the Buffalo Bills, currently scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, remains on, but the league is evaluating the situation. The Titans' Week 4 game against the Steelers was rescheduled for later in the season.