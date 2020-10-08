Another Titans player tests positive for COVID-19; Sunday's game vs. Bills in doubt

Another day brings another positive COVID-19 test in Tennessee. The latest result casts serious doubt Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills can be played.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that another Titans player tested positive during Wednesday's round of testing, per a source informed of the situation.

Pelissero added that the inconclusive test from the previous day also came back positive, per a source.

Tennessee's facility remains closed.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the number is now 21 members of Titans organization -- 12 players, nine personnel -- to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

With the positive tests trickling in one or two by day, Tennessee hasn't been in their facility since the Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL postponed the Titans-Steelers game scheduled for last Sunday until Week 7.

With the Titans' bye burned last week and the Bills set to play next Thursday night, the league is in a tough spot trying to figure out how to play the game, given the positive test results continue.

The league is reviewing and trying to concoct a pathway to play the game, but beyond adding an additional week at the end of the year, the options are thin.

Meanwhile, the NFL and the NFL Players Association are looking into multiple unauthorized workouts involving Titans players since their facility closed on Sept. 29, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.