Two Titans players test positive for COVID-19; return to facility on hold

The hope for a reopened facility in Tennessee is on hold after additional positive tests.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, per a source informed of the situation.

The news comes after two consecutive days of all negative tests out of Nashville, with the Titans hoping to return to the team facility. The latest positives throw another monkey wrench of uncertainty into the plans.

The Titans have dealt with a rash of positive COVID-19 tests since their Week 3 game in Minnesota, with multiple players and team personnel contracting the virus. Twenty cases have been reported among players and staff, per Pelissero.

The outbreak led to the postponement of the Titans' game last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which has been rescheduled to Week 7.

The hope had been that a string of days sans positive results could allow Tennessee to resume its schedule. Pelissero reported that Sunday's game between the Bills and Titans is currently on the schedule, but the league is in the process of evaluating.

Last week, the NFL and NFLPA sent representatives to the Titans facility to ascertain whether there was any break in protocol that lead to the outbreak in Tennessee.

Pelissero reported the league and union also are looking into if Titans players have been working out together offsite while the team facility has been closed.