NFL sends out revised, more stringent COVID-19 protocols 

The NFL sent out its new and stricter COVID-19 protocols to all 32 clubs on Tuesday in a memo, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The updated NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19, which were discussed in a meeting on Monday, reflect the league's "ongoing effort with the union to play football for the entire season," the memo read.

Revisions come fallowing an outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization, which led to the rescheduling of the team's Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and also forced a rescheduling of a Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City City Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu also had positive tests which forced the league to postpone the Patriots' game against the Chiefs from Sunday to Monday night.

This has brought about the league changing its protocols.

Among them:

Clubs are required to maintain copies of surveillance camera video of their facilities and practice areas for at least 30 days. NFL security will regularly review footage to ensure compliance with protocols, such as wearing masks.

Teams are required to develop schedules that minimize the time players spend in locker rooms and to consider using locker rooms in shifts to employ better social distancing. Clubs must also assign lockers, so members of the same position group are not concentrated in one area.

All players and staff must wear masks at all times while in the club facility and on the practice field, unless a mask cannot be worn by players due to interference with athletic activity.

Groups of more than three tiered individuals (including players) are prohibited from gathering outside of the club facility or team travel.