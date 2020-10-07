NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

NFL sends out revised, more stringent COVID-19 protocols 

Published: Oct 06, 2020 at 10:20 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The NFL sent out its new and stricter COVID-19 protocols to all 32 clubs on Tuesday in a memo, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The updated NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19, which were discussed in a meeting on Monday, reflect the league's "ongoing effort with the union to play football for the entire season," the memo read.

Revisions come fallowing an outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization, which led to the rescheduling of the team's Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and also forced a rescheduling of a Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City City Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu also had positive tests which forced the league to postpone the Patriots' game against the Chiefs from Sunday to Monday night.

This has brought about the league changing its protocols.

Among them:

  • Clubs are required to maintain copies of surveillance camera video of their facilities and practice areas for at least 30 days. NFL security will regularly review footage to ensure compliance with protocols, such as wearing masks.
  • Teams are required to develop schedules that minimize the time players spend in locker rooms and to consider using locker rooms in shifts to employ better social distancing. Clubs must also assign lockers, so members of the same position group are not concentrated in one area.
  • All players and staff must wear masks at all times while in the club facility and on the practice field, unless a mask cannot be worn by players due to interference with athletic activity.
  • Groups of more than three tiered individuals (including players) are prohibited from gathering outside of the club facility or team travel. 

The full memo can be read below:

NFLNFLPA COVID19 protocols [PDF]

Related Content

news

NFL teams now allowed max of 5 players per week for tryouts

The league has notified teams that going forward, they can bring in a maximum of five players per week for tryouts, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. 
news

Bill Belichick on Pats' Week 5 QB: 'We'll see how it goes'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was mum on the possibility on Cam Newton making a return in Week 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.
news

Raiders place DL Maurice Hurst on reserve/COVID-19 list

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Aaron Rodgers on past criticism: 'Down years for me are career years' for other QBs

When asked about past criticism, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his down years are career years for other QBs in the league.
news

49ers release wide receiver Mohamed Sanu after three games

For the second time in a little over a month, Mohamed Sanu is unemployed. San Francisco is releasing the receiver, Ian Rapoport reports. With the 49ers emerging from their multiple injuries at the position, San Francisco is going younger and cutting loose the veteran Sanu. 
news

Pittsburgh Steelers to permit fans at Heinz Field this Sunday; Bengals to increase attendance to 12,000

The state of Ohio has approved a variance allowing the Bengals to host 12,000 spectators at each of their six remaining home games this season, the team announced Tuesday. 
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

An MRI confirmed Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard tore his Achilles tendon, Ian Rapoport reported.  Here is other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Patriots RB James White 'still trying to process everything' after tragic death of father

A tough year has become especially difficult for James White, who returned to action Monday night with a heavy heart. White had been away from football since he lost his father in a tragic car accident on Sept. 20 that also hospitalized his mother. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Dolphins vs. 49ers

Brian Flores has checked the tape, and he's sticking with what he knows for Week 5. A day after telling reporters he would "presume" ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ would be the Dolphins' starter this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, Flores' staff made it official. 
news

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for second straight day

The Tennessee Titans are moving closer to being able to reopen after an outbreak of COVID-19 shut them down. For the second straight day there have been no positive tests.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan introduces himself to NFL with 3-touchdown outburst

Packers tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ has been in the NFL since 2017, but Monday night was his official introduction to the football world.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL