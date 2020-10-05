NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

With no additional positive COVID-19 tests, Patriots en route to Kansas City

Published: Oct 05, 2020 at 08:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots are headed to Kansas City for a rare game-day plane trip ahead of Monday night's postponed bout with the Chiefs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots had no positive results from their COVID-19 tests, paving their way for their flight to K.C., per a source informed of the situation. The Chiefs' tests from Sunday night also came back negative, Rapoport added, giving both teams the all-clear for Monday's matchup.

The Pats-Chiefs match was postponed from Sunday afternoon after New England QB Cam Newton and Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19.

No other positive tests have popped up for either team after several tests since Saturday morning, per Rapoport.

The Patriots pushed their flight to Kansas City as long as possible in order to ferret out any other potential positive tests before making the trip. New England also plans to take two planes to K.C. to help separate players and personnel who might have been in contact with Newton from the rest of the club. How traveling on a game day affects the Patriots mentally and physically adds another layer to a big AFC bout.

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s big day saves Browns from potential collapse vs. Cowboys

﻿OBJ silenced the doubters and critics with a scorching performance as the Cleveland Browns torched a hapless Dallas Cowboys defense in a 49-38 win.
news

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for first time in week

Finally, some good NFL news out of Tennessee. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Tennessee Titans had zero positive COVID-19 tests from Sunday's round of testing.
news

Derek Carr 'sick of losing' as Las Vegas Raiders fall to Buffalo Bills 

Moral victories are getting old for Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback expressed his frustration after falling to 2-2 with a loss to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
news

Falcons WRs Julio Jones (hamstring), Calvin Ridley (ankle) expected to play vs. Packers

The Atlanta Falcons will have their top two wideouts Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) will play tonight, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate fight following Rams' win over Giants

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate sparked a heated altercation following Los Angeles' 17-9 win over New York on Sunday.
news

J.J. Watt on Texans' 0-4 start: 'This is terrible. It's brutal. I mean, it's depressing. It sucks'

The Texans can only cling to control of their own destiny after starting the season 0-4. Aging star DE J.J. Watt﻿ doesn't feel like he has much control of Houston's fortunes either.
news

DeMarcus Lawrence calls Cowboys' defensive effort in 49-38 loss 'soft'

Dallas' defense gave up a season-high 49 points as the Browns ran for more than 300 yards on Sunday. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was none too pleased. 
news

Ron Rivera on coaching amid cancer fight: 'It's a struggle, it's a battle'

Ron Rivera admitted his struggles with staying on the sidelines as he continues to coach the Washington Football Team amid his fight with cancer.
news

NFL Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Sunday was full of thrilling performances, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens bounced back, Drew Brees and Tom Brady looked like their old selves and Odell Beckham Jr. had a big day in a Browns win. 
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb (knee) exits early in win over Cowboys

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was ruled out during their win the Cowboys after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) was carted into the locker room against the Buccaneers in the first quarter against the Buccaneers. He never returned to the game.Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL