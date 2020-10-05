With no additional positive COVID-19 tests, Patriots en route to Kansas City

The New England Patriots are headed to Kansas City for a rare game-day plane trip ahead of Monday night's postponed bout with the Chiefs.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots had no positive results from their COVID-19 tests, paving their way for their flight to K.C., per a source informed of the situation. The Chiefs' tests from Sunday night also came back negative, Rapoport added, giving both teams the all-clear for Monday's matchup.
The Pats-Chiefs match was postponed from Sunday afternoon after New England QB Cam Newton and Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19.
No other positive tests have popped up for either team after several tests since Saturday morning, per Rapoport.
The Patriots pushed their flight to Kansas City as long as possible in order to ferret out any other potential positive tests before making the trip. New England also plans to take two planes to K.C. to help separate players and personnel who might have been in contact with Newton from the rest of the club. How traveling on a game day affects the Patriots mentally and physically adds another layer to a big AFC bout.