With no additional positive COVID-19 tests, Patriots en route to Kansas City

The New England Patriots are headed to Kansas City for a rare game-day plane trip ahead of Monday night's postponed bout with the Chiefs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots had no positive results from their COVID-19 tests, paving their way for their flight to K.C., per a source informed of the situation. The Chiefs' tests from Sunday night also came back negative, Rapoport added, giving both teams the all-clear for Monday's matchup.

The Pats-Chiefs match was postponed from Sunday afternoon after New England QB Cam Newton and Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19.

No other positive tests have popped up for either team after several tests since Saturday morning, per Rapoport.