Tom Brady congratulates LeBron James with photoshopped image from Bears game

Published: Oct 12, 2020 at 04:30 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Since photoshopping faces over ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s down-confusion meme have become the new wave, the subject decided to become the author Monday.

His muse? LeBron James.

"Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy!" Brady wrote with the accompanying image of James' head in place of Brady's.

James secured his fourth NBA championship (Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020) Sunday night in the Lakers' 106-93 series-clinching drubbing of the Heat. James also won his fourth NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award, making it a perfect 4-for-4 in MVPs won in Finals victories for James, who has reached basketball's greatest stage 10 times in his career.

At 35 years old, James became the second-oldest player to win the award, trailing only the Lakers' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won it at 37 in 1985. James has often acknowledged those who refer to him as old or washed up, using the hashtag #WashedKing on his Instagram and Twitter accounts in recent years.

At 43 years old, Brady can relate, having earned his "washed up old guy" badge purely through the passage of time. James remains the best basketball player on earth, he is again a champion, and we'll see if Brady can prove the same about himself in the months ahead.

