Packers WR Allen Lazard out at least one month after core muscle surgery

Injuries to the Green Bay Packers receiving corps are piling up.

Allen Lazard underwent core muscle surgery from Dr. William Meyers over the last couple days and will be out at least a month, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.

With No. 1 wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) also dealing with an injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers could possibly be without both of their top pass catchers entering a date with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Adams was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

Lazard's injury disrupts what has been an emerging season through three games. The third-year wide receiver is coming off a career-best game against the Saints where he produced six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in Adams' absence. So far this year, Lazard has thirteen receptions for 254 yards and two TDs.

Needing to step up in Lazard's absence will be Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿, who has eight catches for 165 yards and a touchdown. Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd -- currently the only receivers remaining on the Packers WR depth chart -- have yet get on the stat sheet this season.