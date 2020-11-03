Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

One bumpy and unfruitful union for pass rusher ﻿Vic Beasley﻿ and the Tennessee Titans is also going to be a short one.

The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing the former Falcons edge on Wednesday.

Tennessee did a bit of a house-cleaning on Tuesday as it also released veteran cornerback ﻿Johnathan Joseph﻿ and longtime long snapper ﻿Beau Brinkley﻿.

At one point in the offseason, Beasley was seen as a valued addition when the Titans signed him to a one-year prove-it deal.

From the start, Beasley proved little as his lack of production carried over from the Falcons and the onset of his days in Tennessee began on a rocky and mysterious note. Beasley didn't report to training camp to begin his COVID-19 testing until he'd missed 10 days and brought upon a $500,000 fine.