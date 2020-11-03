Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

One bumpy and unfruitful union for pass rusher Vic Beasley and the Tennessee Titans is also going to be a short one.
The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing the former Falcons edge on Wednesday.
Tennessee did a bit of a house-cleaning on Tuesday as it also released veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph and longtime long snapper Beau Brinkley.
At one point in the offseason, Beasley was seen as a valued addition when the Titans signed him to a one-year prove-it deal.
From the start, Beasley proved little as his lack of production carried over from the Falcons and the onset of his days in Tennessee began on a rocky and mysterious note. Beasley didn't report to training camp to begin his COVID-19 testing until he'd missed 10 days and brought upon a $500,000 fine.
The arrival of the 28-year-old former eighth-overall pick was hardly worth the wait. Beasley played in five games for the Titans with no starts and three tackles. Having led the league with 15.5 sacks in an All-Pro 2016 campaign, Beasley's totaled 18 sacks combined over the last three-plus seasons. Now he's back into the great wide open that is midseason free agency.