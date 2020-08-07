Vic Beasley reports to Titans camp, ending unexcused absence

Vic Beasley's mysterious absence has ended.

The edge rusher reported to Titans camp Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Beasley joined the Titans this offseason on a one-year, $9.5 million deal that included a $6 million signing bonus, but more than a week after reporting for COVID-19 testing began, Beasley had yet to show up. With more than 60 NFL players opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns related to the ongoing pandemic, there was some thought Beasley might simply be opting out.

The new collective bargaining agreement essentially made holdouts financially prohibitive because of a fine structure built into the CBA, though as a new addition on a one-year deal, this wouldn't have been a holdout for Beasley. He might still face fines from the team, though, which could be worked out Friday, if at all.