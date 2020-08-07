Around the NFL

Friday, Aug 07, 2020 11:52 AM

Vic Beasley reports to Titans camp, ending unexcused absence

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Vic Beasley's mysterious absence has ended.

The edge rusher reported to Titans camp Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Beasley joined the Titans this offseason on a one-year, $9.5 million deal that included a $6 million signing bonus, but more than a week after reporting for COVID-19 testing began, Beasley had yet to show up. With more than 60 NFL players opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns related to the ongoing pandemic, there was some thought Beasley might simply be opting out.

Thursday's opt-out deadline passed without Beasley doing so, though, adding further intrigue to Beasley's absence. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was straightforward with reporters on Beasley's absence earlier this week, telling them "we expect him to be here," on Wednesday, while Titans general manager Jon Robinson called Beasley's absence "unexcused" a week ago.

The new collective bargaining agreement essentially made holdouts financially prohibitive because of a fine structure built into the CBA, though as a new addition on a one-year deal, this wouldn't have been a holdout for Beasley. He might still face fines from the team, though, which could be worked out Friday, if at all.

In Robinson's statement, the GM said the Titans expected Beasley to report to camp "in the near future." The near future has become present-day reality for all involved, as Beasley will now begin the acclimation process the rest of his teammates started more than a week ago. Stay tuned for the explanation for Beasley's extended absence.

Related Content

Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh announced on Friday that it has activated wide receiver James Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 
news

Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 

Sixty-eight-year old Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not concerned about coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling reporters on Friday, "I feel very good about the environment that we're in."
Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'
news

Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Robert Woods is looking for an extension to stay with the Rams for the remainder of his career. 
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
news

Bengals players rave about Joe Burrow as workouts begin 

The Cincinnati coaching staff constantly raved about Joe Burrow's mental preparedness during offseason Zoom meetings. Now it's time for the rookie quarterback's teammates to join the chorus.
Jones on Strahan's sack record: 'I don't think that's hard to get'
news

Jones on Strahan's sack record: 'I don't think that's hard to get'

Chandler Jones was three-and-a-half sacks away from tying the all-time record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2019, and the Cardinals pass rusher is aiming for the mark in 2020.
Texans' Cooks has 'zero' concerns about concussion history
news

Texans' Cooks has 'zero' concerns about concussion history

Brandin Cooks has had multiple concussions throughout his six-year career, but the speedy wideout has no concerns on the matter as he heads into a new phase with Houston. 
Saints' Cam Jordan discusses NFL Votes initiative, election
news

Saints' Cam Jordan discusses NFL Votes initiative, election

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan joined a panel, moderated by NFL Network's Steve Wyche, alongside NFL VP of Policy and Rules Administration Jon Runyan and Natalie Tran, the executive director of the CAA Foundation, to discuss the importance of the newly-launched NFL Votes initiative. 
Packers to play first two games at Lambeau Field without fans
news

Packers to play first two games at Lambeau Field without fans

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday they will not host fans at Lambeau Field for their first two home games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Bucs release former second-rounder M.J. Stewart after 2 seasons
news

Bucs release former second-rounder M.J. Stewart after 2 seasons

A second-round pick out of North Carolina in 2018, M.J. Stewart was projected to be part of Tampa Bay's secondary of the future. However, Stewart failed to latch on and was released on Thursday. 
Bills CB Tre'Davious White does not opt out of 2020 season
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White does not opt out of 2020 season

Tre'Davious White expressed uncertainty about playing amid the ongoing pandemic, but he's decided to set that aside in pursuit of on-field success in 2020. The All-Pro CB did not opt out by Thursday's deadline, meaning he'll be a part of the Bills this season, Mike Garafolo and Kim Jones report.
Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season
news

Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season

In his first training camp outside New England, quarterback Tom Brady describes the challenges of learning a new system in Tampa Bay, both physically and mentally.
