Mike Vrabel, Titans still awaiting Vic Beasley's arrival to camp

More than a week after he was supposed to report for COVID-19 testing, Vic Beasley still hasn't shown up to Tennessee Titans training camp.

The Titans placed the pass rusher on the reserve/did not report list last week. GM Jon Robinson noted last Thursday he'd been in touch with Beasley about the unexcused absence.

Nearly a week later, there still is no sign of Beasley in Tennessee.

"He's not here. Everybody else is," coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday in a video conference with reporters. "He's under contract. We expect him to be here. But (we) have reached out, have not had much conversation with him. We still look forward to getting him in here and coaching him when he gets here. We want to coach him and want him to be part of the football team. That's where I'm at. I know that there is going to be, obviously, questions. I'm hopeful that we can focus and I can focus on our football team and the guys that are here that are improving, that are trying to improve, and the ones that we're coaching."

Vrabel noted that he hasn't talked to Beasley since Robinson made contact last week.

Tennessee signed Beasley this offseason to a $9.5 million contract with a $6 million signing bonus, a hefty deal for a player who underachieved in Atlanta. The Titans hoped to capitalize on a prove-it deal with the edge rusher.

Thus far, however, they haven't seen the free-agent addition.