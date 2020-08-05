Around the NFL

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 02:21 PM

Mike Vrabel, Titans still awaiting Vic Beasley's arrival to camp

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

More than a week after he was supposed to report for COVID-19 testing, Vic Beasley still hasn't shown up to Tennessee Titans training camp.

The Titans placed the pass rusher on the reserve/did not report list last week. GM Jon Robinson noted last Thursday he'd been in touch with Beasley about the unexcused absence.

Nearly a week later, there still is no sign of Beasley in Tennessee.

"He's not here. Everybody else is," coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday in a video conference with reporters. "He's under contract. We expect him to be here. But (we) have reached out, have not had much conversation with him. We still look forward to getting him in here and coaching him when he gets here. We want to coach him and want him to be part of the football team. That's where I'm at. I know that there is going to be, obviously, questions. I'm hopeful that we can focus and I can focus on our football team and the guys that are here that are improving, that are trying to improve, and the ones that we're coaching."

Vrabel noted that he hasn't talked to Beasley since Robinson made contact last week.

Tennessee signed Beasley this offseason to a $9.5 million contract with a $6 million signing bonus, a hefty deal for a player who underachieved in Atlanta. The Titans hoped to capitalize on a prove-it deal with the edge rusher.

Thus far, however, they haven't seen the free-agent addition.

While there's been no report that Beasley is considering opting out, it's notable that the deadline is Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. After that, only players with a new diagnosis that he has a high-risk condition or with a family member who dies, is hospitalized or otherwise moves to a medical facility because of COVID-19 or a related condition can opt out of the 2020 season.

Related Content

Raiders release running back Jeremy Hill two days after signing 
news

Raiders release running back Jeremy Hill two days after signing 

Jeremy Hill was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. On Wednesday, the former Bengals and Patriots running back was released.  
Bills tweak Stefon Diggs' contract to pay him more in 2020
news

Bills tweak Stefon Diggs' contract to pay him more in 2020

Buffalo altered newly acquired wideout Stefon Diggs' contract on Tuesday, moving money up a few years in his deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Raiders stage Zoom stunt to stress COVID-19 readiness

In an effort to impress upon their players need to be on high-alert during this upcoming season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas Raiders deployed an attention-grabbing stunt during Zoom meeting last week.
Ravens' Marquise Brown enters second season 23 pounds heavier
news

Ravens' Marquise Brown enters second season 23 pounds heavier

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown ended his rookie season at 157 pounds and now weighs in at 180.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, October 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Chris Cecere)
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White unsure if he'll opt out as deadline looms

Tre'Davious White established himself as one of the league's best CBs last year and is entering a contract year this one. But he hasn't decided whether he's going to participate in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Dolphins RB Matt Breida: 'Nobody' faster than me in the NFL
news

Dolphins RB Matt Breida: 'Nobody' faster than me in the NFL

Matt Breida clocked the speediest run by a ball-carrier in 2019. Asked if he's indeed the fastest player in the NFL, the Dolphins RB replied: "You guys know the answer to that question."
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Roundup: Kenny Golladay among players taken off COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions announced that Kenny Golladay has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The fourth-year wideout was placed on the list last week.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) runs for yardage after a catch during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-24. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Albert Wilson becomes second Dolphins WR to opt out of season

Another Miami Dolphins wide receiver will opt out of the 2020 season. On the heels of Allen Hurns' announcement, Albert Wilson informed the Dolphins he has decided to sit out the campaign.
49ers expected to sign veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan
news

49ers expected to sign veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan

The San Francisco 49ers are adding depth to their defensive line. Ian Rapoport reports that the Niners are expected to sign Dion Jordan, who played seven games for the Raiders last year after revamping his reputation with the Seahawks.
Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans
news

Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans

Josh Allen was instrumental in helping Buffalo build a big lead in last season's playoff game versus the Texans. He also played a major role in its collapse. The Bills QB said the ups-and-downs of the postseason defeat were a learning tool.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 'I should be elite this year'
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 'I should be elite this year'

Calvin Ridley lives in Julio Jones' shadow in Atlanta. It's a reality the young Falcons receiver is comfortable with, but he always wants more. Entering his third NFL season, Ridley believes it's his time to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight. 
