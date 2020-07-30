Titans GM: Vic Beasley's absence from team 'unexcused'

After the veteran pass-rusher skipped the first two days of COVID-19 testing and was placed on the reserve/did not report list, Robinson released a statement saying he's been in touch with Beasley.

"On Tuesday July 28th, we placed Vic Beasley on the Reserve Did Not Report list," Robinson said. "I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future. Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports."