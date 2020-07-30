Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 12:02 PM

Titans GM: Vic Beasley's absence from team 'unexcused'

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson said Thursday he expects Vic Beasley to report to training camp in the near future.

After the veteran pass-rusher skipped the first two days of COVID-19 testing and was placed on the reserve/did not report list, Robinson released a statement saying he's been in touch with Beasley.

"On Tuesday July 28th, we placed Vic Beasley on the Reserve Did Not Report list," Robinson said. "I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future. Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Titans previously hadn't been in contact with Beasley.

Tennessee signed Beasley this offseason to help upgrade their pass rush, while the former first-round pick hoped to show out on one-year prove-it deal and hit a more robust market next year. His time as a Titan isn't off to a great start.

Related Content

Harbaugh: I respect Lamar Jackson's stance on signing Antonio Brown
news

Harbaugh: I respect Lamar Jackson's stance on signing Antonio Brown

Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed Lamar Jackson's recent comments that he still hopes Baltimore signs wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Recovered Dolphins players donating plasma for COVID-19 relief 
news

Recovered Dolphins players donating plasma for COVID-19 relief 

Miami Dolphins players who have already recovered from the COVID-19 virus are boarding the OneBlood Big Red Bus to donate their convalescent plasma. 
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano reacts to missing an extra point against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Panthers cut longtime kicker Graham Gano after eight seasons

The Carolina Panthers are moving on from another longtime veteran: Graham Gano. The kicker spent the past eight years in Carolina, which included four playoff appearances and a Super Bowl run.
Steelers OC: Big Ben's return brings normalcy to Pittsburgh
news

Steelers OC: Big Ben's return brings normalcy to Pittsburgh

In a year when abnormal reigns supreme, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is hoping to get back to at least one routine aspect: having Ben Roethlisberger under center.
RB Matt Jones garnering interest from NFL teams after XFL stint
news

RB Matt Jones garnering interest from NFL teams after XFL stint

Running back Matt Jones, who last played in the XFL, is staying ready for an NFL comeback. The ex-Washington and Indianapolis RB has had some communication with teams and could find his way on a roster as COVID cases or opt-outs pile up.
Lamar Jackson sees 'huge jump' for Ravens WR Marquise Brown 
news

Lamar Jackson sees 'huge jump' for Ravens WR Marquise Brown 

Now that Marquise Brown is healthy and bulked up, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson believes the wideout is in for a Year 2 leap.
Rich Eisen, Marshall Faulk, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin Thursday Night Football NFL Network October 27, 2016 (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
news

Looking inside the numbers of the Top 100 Players of 2020

Lamar Jackson made the largest leap possible in this year's Top 100, going from unranked to No. 1. It was one of many impressive notes found inside the numbers. 
Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor 'probably' Chargers' Week 1 starter
news

Anthony Lynn: Tyrod Taylor 'probably' Chargers' Week 1 starter

L.A Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that it's likely Tyrod Taylor will start to begin the season, but is confident Justin Herbert will learn quickly despite lost practice time.
All 32 IDER plans approved by NFLPA
news

All 32 IDER plans approved by NFLPA

All 32 infectious disease emergency response plans submitted by member clubs have been approved by the NFL Players Association, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
news

Sean Payton says he won't be surprised to see games affected by COVID-19

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday that he wouldn't be surprised if the NFL had to suspend some games on the 2020 schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs won 40-26. (Paul Abell via AP)
news

Super Bowl LIV hero Damien Williams opts out of 2020 season

Running back Damien Williams was a critical component to the Chiefs' Super Bowl run, but he will not be part of their repeat bid as he's decided to opt out. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL