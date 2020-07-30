Titans GM: Vic Beasley's absence from team 'unexcused'

Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson said Thursday he expects Vic Beasley to report to training camp in the near future.
After the veteran pass-rusher skipped the first two days of COVID-19 testing and was placed on the reserve/did not report list, Robinson released a statement saying he's been in touch with Beasley.
"On Tuesday July 28th, we placed Vic Beasley on the Reserve Did Not Report list," Robinson said. "I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future. Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Titans previously hadn't been in contact with Beasley.
Tennessee signed Beasley this offseason to help upgrade their pass rush, while the former first-round pick hoped to show out on one-year prove-it deal and hit a more robust market next year. His time as a Titan isn't off to a great start.