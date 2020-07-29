Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 04:03 PM

Vic Beasley skips testing again, has not communicated with Titans

Kevin Patra

The Tennessee Titans still haven't heard from Vic Beasley.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the veteran pass rusher did not show up for COVID-19 testing again Wednesday. There has been no communication with the team on why he's missed testing or where he is, per sources informed of the situation.

The Titans placed Beasley on the reserve/did not report list on Tuesday after he skipped the first day of testing for veteran players.

Tennessee signed Beasley this offseason to add oomph to their pass rush, hoping the one-year prove-it deal would bring the best out of the former first-round pick.

Thus far, Tennessee hasn't heard from Beasley on whether he will opt out of the 2020 season or why he hasn't reported for testing with the rest of his new teammates.

