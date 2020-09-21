MRI confirms 49ers DE Nick Bosa has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

Following a win Sunday against the Jets that will be recalled for all the losses incurred by the 49ers, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he believed star defensive end Nick Bosa tore his ACL.

An MRI confirmed Monday that Bosa did indeed tear his ACL and will be lost for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the confirmation, as well.

It's the latest in a growing number of injury problems for the Niners, but this is the most monumental yet.

As a rookie, Bosa burst on the scene and was a driving force in the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl after he was selected second in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2019 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and No. 17 in the NFL Top 100, Bosa made an immediate impact for the 49ers and his loss is no doubt an immediate devastation.

Bosa had nine sacks, 47 tackles, 25 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss as a rookie. Through parts of two games in 2020, he'd tallied six tackles and a forced fumble.

With edge Dee Ford (neck) also injured and having missed the Jets game, the 49ers have signed defensive end Ziggy Ansah to help lessen the blow.

From day-to-day to season ending, the 49ers have dealt with a long, winding and depressing rundown of injuries that includes Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk and on and on and, of course, Bosa.

Off to a 1-1 start, the 49ers got the news they expected Monday, but it surely doesn't shelter them from the storm of injuries that seems never-ending.

San Francisco will look to move on against the Giants on Sunday, where they'll play once again at Met Life Stadium, where Mostert, Garoppolo and Bosa were injured in Week 2.