Around the NFL

MRI confirms 49ers DE Nick Bosa has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

Published: Sep 21, 2020 at 07:19 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Following a win Sunday against the Jets that will be recalled for all the losses incurred by the 49ers, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he believed star defensive end Nick Bosa tore his ACL.

An MRI confirmed Monday that Bosa did indeed tear his ACL and will be lost for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later announced the confirmation, as well.

It's the latest in a growing number of injury problems for the Niners, but this is the most monumental yet.

As a rookie, Bosa burst on the scene and was a driving force in the 49ers reaching the Super Bowl after he was selected second in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2019 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and No. 17 in the NFL Top 100, Bosa made an immediate impact for the 49ers and his loss is no doubt an immediate devastation.

Bosa had nine sacks, 47 tackles, 25 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss as a rookie. Through parts of two games in 2020, he'd tallied six tackles and a forced fumble.

With edge Dee Ford (neck) also injured and having missed the Jets game, the 49ers have signed defensive end Ziggy Ansah to help lessen the blow.

From day-to-day to season ending, the 49ers have dealt with a long, winding and depressing rundown of injuries that includes Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk and on and on and, of course, Bosa.

Off to a 1-1 start, the 49ers got the news they expected Monday, but it surely doesn't shelter them from the storm of injuries that seems never-ending.

San Francisco will look to move on against the Giants on Sunday, where they'll play once again at Met Life Stadium, where Mostert, Garoppolo and Bosa were injured in Week 2. 

One of the brightest young defensive stars in the game is gone for the season and the reigning NFC titlists are forced to move on.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 34-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Week 2 inactives: New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactive players for tonight's Monday Night Football showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at brand-new Allegiant Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up prior to the football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
news

Chargers QB Taylor sidelined Week 2 because of pregame injection

Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor was a last-minute scratch against the Chiefs after he experienced complications from a pain-killer that was administered to address a rib injury, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is taken off the field during the football game on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
news

49ers awaiting MRI results on Nick Bosa; Ziggy Ansah to join team

The San Francisco 49ers are still awaiting MRI results for Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas after an MRI truck broke down. In the meantime, the team agreed to terms with Ziggy Ansah on a one-year deal.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock to miss 3-5 weeks with rotator cuff strain

Drew Lock suffered a rotator cuff strain in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the second-year QB will be out 3-5 weeks.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey out 4-6 weeks due to high-ankle sprain

The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for 4-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Malik Hooker's fourth professional season is over. The Colts safety tore his Achilles in Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is attended to by medical staff after being injured against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
news

Giants confirm RB Saquon Barkley suffered torn ACL, will undergo surgery 

An MRI confirmed Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery, the team announced.
Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
news

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton out for 2020 season due to torn ACL vs. Steelers

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'
news

What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'

The time has finally arrived for the Las Vegas Raiders to make their long-awaited debut inside Allegiant Stadium. Their opponent? Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Here are three storylines to watch for when the two teams face off on Monday Night Football.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings offense 'not very good at anything' right now

The Minnesota Vikings were steamrolled for the second straight week, this time losing 28-11 to the Indianapolis Colts in a game that didn't even feel as close as the 17-point difference.

Watermelon onside kick: Dan Quinn assures Falcons players 'definitely' know rules
news

Watermelon onside kick: Dan Quinn assures Falcons players 'definitely' know rules

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the players "definitely" know the rules after a botched attempt to secure the ball after a watermelon onside kick.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL