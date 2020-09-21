49ers awaiting MRI results on Nick Bosa; Ziggy Ansah to join team

The San Francisco 49ers raised concerns with the playing surface at MetLife Stadium following their Week 2 game against the Jets in which multiple key players suffered knee and/or ankle injuries, and the NFL has responded.

The league said the field at MetLife Stadium underwent an inspection from an independent field inspector on Sept. 12, who determined the surface "was in compliance with all applicable NFL policies, including the Mandatory Practices for Artificial Surfaces," per a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"In addition, within 72 hours of each home game, clubs must certify that their fields are in compliance with applicable NFL policy, and that occurred in this instance," the league said in the conclusion of its statement.

San Francisco lost defensive linemen ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿to knee injuries, as well as running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, who sprained his MCL and is likely out for Week 3's game against the New York Giants, which will be played on the same field. Quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ suffered a high ankle sprain in the win, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday.

Shanahan added he believed ﻿Quinnen Williams﻿' sack of Garoppolo that resulted in the ankle injury was an illegal hit, though there has been no ruling indicating as much. Shanahan said he believes Garoppolo still has a chance to play in Week 3.

The 49ers are staying at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia between their games in New York, and had an MRI truck scheduled to arrive for further examination of their injured players, but it broke down. The truck issue compounded a trip fraught with problems, which began with a six-hour delay on the runway before departing San Jose on Friday night due to a vehicle crashing into the team plane. San Francisco arrived to the team hotel at 4 a.m. ET on Saturday as a result of the delay.

Shanahan told reporters Niners general manager John Lynch spoke with NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent about the team's concerns with the playing field at MetLife Stadium and is hoping to receive answers that will ease the team's trepidation related to the surface before they face the Giants on Sunday.