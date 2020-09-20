Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert out with injuries vs. Jets

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is done for the day, and perhaps longer.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was carted off against the New York Jets in the first quarter with a knee injury. The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

The injury woes did not stop there for San Francisco.

Niners starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo played the entire first half while hobbled with an ankle injury before being ruled out at the start of the second half with San Francisco leading 21-3. Nick Mullens entered the game in place of Garoppolo.

Starting running back Raheem Mostert was also ruled out with a knee injury at half.

Just two plays after Bosa went down, Solomon Thomas, a fellow top-five pick along the Niners' defensive line, was carted off with a knee injury and ruled out.

Bosa was blocked by Jets tight end Trevon Wesco on New York's second drive and appeared to have his left knee buckle. The cart came out shortly after an evaluation from team trainers, and Bosa was carted to the locker room with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.

The defending NFC champions have endured some cruel injury luck so far this season. Their top receivers, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, did not see the field in Week 1. George Kittle was ruled out for Week 2 with a knee injury and could miss more time. Defensive end Dee Ford was also ruled out for San Francisco's game against New York with a neck injury.