In brilliant battle of QBs, Seahawks' Russell Wilson comes out on top

SEATTLE -- The back-and-forth battle had reached its climactic moment, and as 22 men lined up to decide the outcome, a single yard separated Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick from their fates. Of course it did. On a surreal September Sunday night in Seattle, did anyone really expect otherwise?

There they stood on opposite sidelines, two proud and highly accomplished coaches with an interwoven history -- one which happens to include the most lambasted and significant goal-line-game-on-the-line call the sport has ever known. So yeah, there was a bit more at stake than securing a 2-0 start in the strangest season we've ever encountered.

No NFL game had ever featured head coaches as collectively old as Carroll, who turned 69 last Tuesday, and the 68-year-old Belichick. On this night, like Jerry Garcia's outlaw in the Grateful Dead classic Jack Straw, it was Carroll who had to settle one old score -- one small point of pride.

Five years and seven months after the fact, we all know the shocking culmination of Super Bowl XLIX by heart: With the Seahawks trailing 28-24 and two feet away from a touchdown that would have secured a second consecutive championship, Carroll decided to have quarterback Russell Wilson throw instead of hand the ball to power back Marshawn Lynch, and cornerback Malcolm Butler's miraculous goal-line interception triggered an unyielding firestorm of anger, grief and regret. As Carroll conceded to me last March, "Some of us will never get over it."

That said, when Carroll put his head on the pillow early Monday morning, he had a huge smile on his face -- and for good reason. When the Seahawks' defense, led by defensive end L.J. Collier and anchored by veteran linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, snuffed out a shotgun run and slammed 245-pound quarterback Cam Newton to the turf for a one-yard loss as time expired, it was an indelible moment in a career full of thrilling triumphs and (football-tinged) tragedies.

"I love finishes like that," Carroll said via text message nearly two hours after the Seahawks' 35-30 victory, which featured tremendous quarterback efforts from the rejuvenated Newton and the resplendent Russell Wilson. "I like this one a lot! We've had some pretty good ones!"

This was one so good, it was as though 68,000 empty seats exploded with energy as Collier went low and helicoptered Newton into the air and onto a landing spot two yards shy of salvation.

"Facts!" Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar exclaimed in a FaceTime interview after the game. "The stadium erupted, at least in our eyes. And that's all that matters."

The Seahawks were elated to pull out the victory, for reasons far beyond the Carroll/Belichick context. They kept pace with the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals in the power-packed NFC West, with the defending conference champion 49ers (1-1) in hot pursuit while reeling from a wave of significant injuries. And they saw glimpses of a fruitful future that includes a bona-fide star in safety Jamal Adams, who the team landed from the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade two months ago.

"I feel the juice every day -- not even just on game day, but every day, the way these guys carry themselves on the practice field and in the locker room," said Dunbar, who was acquired in a trade with Washington last March. "And Jamal is probably the best football player I've ever been around. And in the end, those guys (on the goal-line defensive unit) dug deep and made a play."

For the second consecutive week, Adams made his presence felt, with 10 tackles, a drive-killing sack of Newton and two additional quarterback hits. Then again, he lost his share of battles against a Patriots offense led by Newton (30 for 44, 397 yards, one TD), who looked every bit as dangerous as he did during his MVP season for the Carolina Panthers five years ago.

Throw in eye-popping efforts from Pats receiver Julian Edelman (eight catches, 179 yards) and Seahawks second-year counterpart D.K. Metcalf (four catches for 92 yards -- including a 54-yard score on which he beasted New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year), and this was as satisfying as a Week 2 regular-season game amid a global pandemic can possibly be.