Watermelon onside kick: Dan Quinn assures Falcons players 'definitely' know rules

Sure, it's possible one of the Atlanta players dives before it hits 10 yards and the ball squirts free, allowing Dallas to recover. The alternative that seemed to unfold was Falcons players praying the kick simply wouldn't go 10 yards.

Losing teams hope the other side fails. Winners take action.

To the outside world, the Falcons' reaction to the watermelon onside kick was to be perplexed at what was taking place. Coach Dan Quinn assured after the gut-wrenching 40-39 loss that his players did know they could go after the ball before it reached 10 yards.

"We've got to go capture it when the moment comes. ... From where I saw, it was a slow roller and one that we should make the aggressive move to go get it," Quinn said, via the Associated Press.

"The front three are usually blocking as the high bouncers go to the second side, so the front line, generally on an onside kick, they're looking to get a block first, then the high hop goes to the next player," Quinn added. "So when that instance happens and it's not one that's a high hopper you transfer in and you go to your ball. ... They definitely know the rule."

Maybe they know the rule, but it didn't appear so at the time. At the very least, the players didn't look prepared for this type of onside kick. The collapse, coupled with the embarrassing onside play, doesn't look good for Quinn, who barely hung onto his job after last year's poor start.